1/1
Dale E. Rich
1936 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Dale's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
DALE E. RICH Robins Dale E. Rich, 84, of Robins, died Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020, at Emory Place in Robins. A private family service will be held at the Cedar Memorial Park Chapel of Memories. The service will be livestreamed at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 9, and may be viewed at: client.tribucast.com/tcid/ 90537640. Burial at Cedar Memorial Park Cemetery. A private visitation will be at the Cedar Memorial Park Funeral Home. As mandated by proclamation, social distancing must be practiced which requires a limited number of people to be allowed into the visitation at one time. The use of face masks or shields is required. Survivors include his wife, Judy; two daughters, Kim (Mark) Malmer of Pennsylvania and Teresa (Jaime) Shelton of Cedar Rapids; two sisters-in-law, Janice Patten and Millie (Bob) Louvar; and his best friend and hunting buddy, Ken VanMilligan. He is also survived by nine grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Jimmy. Dale was born on Jan. 27, 1936, in Marion, the son of Alva and Wilma (Nelson) Rich. He married Judith Miller on July 6, 1984, in Cedar Rapids. Dale was an electrician at Penford Products and retired from there after 40 years of service in 2000. Dale was an avid outdoorsman. He was a member of the N.R.A, North American Hunting Club, Izaak Walton League and the Otter Creek Sportsman Club. His buddy, Ken and Dale hunted all over the Midwest as well the western United States and Africa. Dale was an avid bowler and enjoyed dancing the country two-step with Judy weekly. Dale was a wonderful and caring husband, father, grandfather, and friend whoiwill be greatly missed by all who knew and love. Memorial donations may be given to the Wounded Worriers Fund in Dale's name. Please leave a message or tribute to the Rich family on our web page, www.cedarmemorial.com under obituaries.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Gazette on Dec. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Cedar Memorial
4200 First Avenue NE
Cedar Rapids, IA 52402
319-393-8000
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Cedar Memorial

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved