DALE E. RICH Robins Dale E. Rich, 84, of Robins, died Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020, at Emory Place in Robins.
Survivors include his wife, Judy; two daughters, Kim (Mark) Malmer of Pennsylvania and Teresa (Jaime) Shelton of Cedar Rapids; two sisters-in-law, Janice Patten and Millie (Bob) Louvar; and his best friend and hunting buddy, Ken VanMilligan. He is also survived by nine grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Jimmy. Dale was born on Jan. 27, 1936, in Marion, the son of Alva and Wilma (Nelson) Rich. He married Judith Miller on July 6, 1984, in Cedar Rapids. Dale was an electrician at Penford Products and retired from there after 40 years of service in 2000. Dale was an avid outdoorsman. He was a member of the N.R.A, North American Hunting Club, Izaak Walton League and the Otter Creek Sportsman Club. His buddy, Ken and Dale hunted all over the Midwest as well the western United States and Africa. Dale was an avid bowler and enjoyed dancing the country two-step with Judy weekly. Dale was a wonderful and caring husband, father, grandfather, and friend whoiwill be greatly missed by all who knew and love. Memorial donations may be given to the Wounded Worriers Fund in Dale's name.
