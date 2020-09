DALE L. SMITH Iowa City Dale L. Smith, 86, of rural Unionville, Iowa, formerly of the Tiffin, Iowa City and Amana areas, died peacefully in his sleep on Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020, after a lengthy illness at home and a short time in a care facility in Centerville, Iowa. Services will be held at a later date. For a complete obituary, to share a thought, memory or condolence with his family, please visit the funeral home website at www.gayandciha.com