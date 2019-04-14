DALE MOHWINKLE Marion Dale Mohwinkle, 92, of Marion, Iowa, passed away April 11, 2019, of a sudden illness at home. Funeral Mass will be held at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, April 16, 2019, at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Marion, conducted by Father David O'Connor. Private family entombment will be at Mount Calvary Cemetery, Cedar Rapids, at a later date. Arrangements by Murdoch Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Marion. Dale was born March 29, 1927, in Rossville, Iowa, to August and Eliza Mohwinkle, growing up in Dorchester, Iowa. He was united in marriage to Mary (Martin) Mohwinkle on June 9, 1949, at St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Waukon, Iowa. Dale wore many hats throughout his life and worked at Rockwell Collins for 31 years, retiring as superintendent of the model shop. While working full time, he started a stable, raising and boarding horses, later managing cattle into his second retirement. In addition, Dale had a saw-sharpening business he created that served many businesses and individuals in the area. Dale never truly "retired." He volunteered driving patients to Iowa City for dialysis before it was available in Cedar Rapids. He spent many hours hauling food for the Marion pantry. Dale was a multitalented craftsman, engineer and mechanic, mostly self-taught. His strong work ethic, big heart and steadfast loyalty to his family was unmatched. He is survived by his wife of nearly 70 years, Mary Mohwinkle of Marion; sons, Jerry (Mary White) of Hiawatha, Mike (Donna Stone) of Denver, Colo., and Brian of Marion; daughters, Teresa (Dennis Fitzpatrick) of Marion and Mary Kay (Brent Bartz) of Cedar Rapids; 18 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren, with one due in July. Dale was preceded in death by his parents; son, Mark Mohwinkle; daughter-in-law, Pam Mohwinkle; and five siblings. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Dale's memory may be directed to Miracles in Motion. Please share a memory of Dale at www.murdochfuneralhome.com under obituaries. Published in The Gazette on Apr. 14, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary