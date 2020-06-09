Dale "Mike" Monnahan
1946 - 2020
DALE "MIKE" MONNAHAN Cedar Rapids Dale "Mike" Monnahan, 73, of Cedar Rapids, died Wednesday, June 3, 2020, at home surrounded by his loving family. A funeral service will be held Wednesday at St. Patrick Catholic Church. Burial: Mount Calvary Cemetery. Teahen Funeral Home and Cremation Services is serving the family. Mike is survived by his wife of 54 years, Sharon; and his daughter, Emily (Jeff) Hepker and their children, Derek (Brooke) Hepker, Courtney (Jared) Gongwer, Brad Hepker and Corinne Hepker; daughter, Kari (Mike) Oster and her children, Carly and Cole Cooper, all of Cedar Rapids; great-grandchildren, Audrey, William, Penni, Brycen and Ryker; sister, Priscilla Monnahan; and two nieces and godchildren, Angie Houser and Rachelle Lord. He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Patrick. Mike was born Nov. 22, 1946, in Cedar Rapids, the son of Dale and Gladys Blockhous Monnahan. He attended St. Patrick grade school and graduated in 1964 from La Salle High School. On Aug. 14, 1965, Mike married his high school sweetheart, Sharon Houser, at St. Patrick Catholic Church. He worked in the construction trade for many years, then for Midland Forge and Jim Sattler Construction, retiring in 2008. He was a member of St. Patrick Catholic Church. Being with family and his circle of longtime friends was his greatest pleasure. Mike was an outdoorsman with fishing as his passion. He will be deeply missed by his family and everyone who knew him. Memorials may be directed to his family. Online condolences can be left at www.teahenfuneralhome.com.

Published in The Gazette on Jun. 9, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

June 9, 2020
Dear Sharon and family, so so sorry for your loss. Mike was such a good fine person- always a smile. We have had so much fun over the many years of our friendship,starting in high school. We will miss your summer Wisconsin visits and our many fun get togethers. Fishing will be spectacular Heaven.
Pat and Chuck Craig
Pat and Chuck Craig
Friend
June 9, 2020
I remember the days growing up in the Taylor school area. So sorry for your loss. Prayers for all.
Rick Hays
Friend
June 8, 2020
Sorry to read about Mike's passing . You had a great run
Stephen Swift
Friend
June 8, 2020
Sharon and family Im so sorry for your loss. Mike was a amazing guy. He will be missed! Hugs to all.
Connie McCalla
Connie McCalla
Family
June 7, 2020
Sharon,
I was sorry to hear about Mike. You and your family are in our thoughts and prayers. We are so sorry for your loss.
Clair Scott
Friend
June 7, 2020
Sharon and family, it is sad new of your loss. Our hearts are with you and bless you all.
Robert Levy
Friend
June 7, 2020
So sorry to hear of Mike's death. Our thoughts & prayers are with the family & friends at this time of loss. Still refer tho your old house on 1st Street SW as the Monnahan place. Those were "the good old days". Somedays I wish we could go back to those days. Take Care & God Bless You & Yours!!!
Dave & Mary Lou Cook
Friend
