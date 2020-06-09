Dear Sharon and family, so so sorry for your loss. Mike was such a good fine person- always a smile. We have had so much fun over the many years of our friendship,starting in high school. We will miss your summer Wisconsin visits and our many fun get togethers. Fishing will be spectacular Heaven.
Pat and Chuck Craig
DALE "MIKE" MONNAHAN Cedar Rapids Dale "Mike" Monnahan, 73, of Cedar Rapids, died Wednesday, June 3, 2020, at home surrounded by his loving family. A funeral service will be held Wednesday at St. Patrick Catholic Church. Burial: Mount Calvary Cemetery. Teahen Funeral Home and Cremation Services is serving the family. Mike is survived by his wife of 54 years, Sharon; and his daughter, Emily (Jeff) Hepker and their children, Derek (Brooke) Hepker, Courtney (Jared) Gongwer, Brad Hepker and Corinne Hepker; daughter, Kari (Mike) Oster and her children, Carly and Cole Cooper, all of Cedar Rapids; great-grandchildren, Audrey, William, Penni, Brycen and Ryker; sister, Priscilla Monnahan; and two nieces and godchildren, Angie Houser and Rachelle Lord. He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Patrick. Mike was born Nov. 22, 1946, in Cedar Rapids, the son of Dale and Gladys Blockhous Monnahan. He attended St. Patrick grade school and graduated in 1964 from La Salle High School. On Aug. 14, 1965, Mike married his high school sweetheart, Sharon Houser, at St. Patrick Catholic Church. He worked in the construction trade for many years, then for Midland Forge and Jim Sattler Construction, retiring in 2008. He was a member of St. Patrick Catholic Church. Being with family and his circle of longtime friends was his greatest pleasure. Mike was an outdoorsman with fishing as his passion. He will be deeply missed by his family and everyone who knew him. Memorials may be directed to his family. Online condolences can be left at www.teahenfuneralhome.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Gazette on Jun. 9, 2020.