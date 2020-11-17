1/1
Dale Peek
DALE E. PEEK Cedar Rapids Dale E. Peek, 90, of Cedar Rapids, passed peacefully on Nov. 10, 2020. Dale was born Sept. 29, 1930, in Mankato, Minn., the son of Bert and Clara (Van Low) Peek. Dale enlisted in the Air Force in January 1948. Dale was a Korean War veteran and continued to served with the reserves for many years. Dale is survived by his daughter, Brenda Boyles of Cedar Rapids; grandsons, Jason (Laurie) of Marion and Joshua (Shannon) of Ely; five great-grandchildren, Matthew, Emily, Landon, Madelyn and Noah; along with several nieces and nephews. Pursuant to the wishes of the deceased, there will be no services. Iowa Cremation was in charge of the remains. Online condolences may be directed to the family at www.iowacremation.com under obituaries.

Published in The Gazette on Nov. 17, 2020.
