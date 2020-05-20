Home

POWERED BY

Services
Gay & Ciha Funeral & Cremation
2720 Muscatine Avenue
Iowa City, IA 52240
(319) 338-1132
Resources
More Obituaries for Dale Powers
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dale Powers

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dale Powers Obituary
DALE F. POWERS Iowa City Dale F. Powers, 92, of Iowa City, formerly of Columbus Junction, died at his home Monday, May 18, 2020. His family includes his wife, Anna; children, Lonnie Powers (Jackie) and Steven Powers (Tonya); stepchildren, Joyce Ruplinger (Frank) and John Weber (Sarah); six grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; five stepgrandchildren; eight stepgreat-grandchildren; and two sisters, Linda Branch (Lester) and Donna Gorrell. He was preceded in death by his wife, Charlotte; daughter, Cathy Arola; and a stepson, Robert Weber. Private family burial services will take place at the Indian Creek Cemetery, near Columbus Junction. For a complete obituary or to share a thought, memory or condolence, please visit the funeral home website at www.gayandciha.com.
Published in The Gazette on May 20, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dale's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -