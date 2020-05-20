|
DALE F. POWERS Iowa City Dale F. Powers, 92, of Iowa City, formerly of Columbus Junction, died at his home Monday, May 18, 2020. His family includes his wife, Anna; children, Lonnie Powers (Jackie) and Steven Powers (Tonya); stepchildren, Joyce Ruplinger (Frank) and John Weber (Sarah); six grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; five stepgrandchildren; eight stepgreat-grandchildren; and two sisters, Linda Branch (Lester) and Donna Gorrell. He was preceded in death by his wife, Charlotte; daughter, Cathy Arola; and a stepson, Robert Weber. Private family burial services will take place at the Indian Creek Cemetery, near Columbus Junction. For a complete obituary or to share a thought, memory or condolence, please visit the funeral home website at www.gayandciha.com.
Published in The Gazette on May 20, 2020