DALE ROBERT BAILEY Marengo Dale Robert Bailey, 75, of Marengo, died Wednesday, June 17, 2020, at his home from complications of cancer. A private family funeral service will be held Monday, June 22, at Cedar Memorial Chapel of Memories. A public visitation will be from 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday, June 21, at Cedar Memorial Park Funeral Home. He was born Dec. 5, 1944, in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, son of William and Darlene (Kidder) Bailey. He married Patricia Marie Walsh-Bailey on Nov. 18, 1994, at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Cedar Rapids. Dale graduated from Jefferson High School in Cedar Rapids. He was employed as a torch cutter with Universal Engineering until his retirement in 2002. Dale could often be found meandering the aisles of Menards planning his next project out at the house. He took pride in his landscaping, his trees and his home, a home that sheltered his beautiful wife and family. Dale is survived by his wife, Patti of Marengo; a son, Todd (Janean) Bailey of South Carolina; a daughter, Selina Bailey-Brown of Cedar Rapids; three stepsons, Tony, Marcus and Justin (Shannon) Walsh; a stepdaughter, Stephanie (Marc) Brandenburg; 12 grandchildren, Cory, Caleb, Noah, Daniel, Aubrey, Paige, Nichole, Liam, Allison, Sarah, Brendan and Gus; 10 great-grandchildren; and three sisters, Lorraine Watson, Renee (Jim) Klima and Nora Hines. Memorials may be directed to the family. Condolences may be left at www.cedarmemorial.com under obituaries.

Published in The Gazette on Jun. 19, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Cedar Memorial
4200 First Avenue NE
Cedar Rapids, IA 52402
319-393-8000
