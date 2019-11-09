|
|
DALE W.A. WENNDT Oxford Junction Dale W.A. Wenndt, 84, of Oxford Junction, Iowa, passed away peacefully in his home on Nov. 7, 2019, surrounded by his family. Visitation will be held Tuesday, Nov. 12, from 4 to 7 p.m. at Chapman Funeral Home in Clarence with funeral services on Wednesday, Nov. 13, at 10:30 a.m., also at Chapman's in Clarence, with the Rev. Matt Schneider-Adams officiating. A lunch will be served at St. John's United Church of Christ, Clarence, immediately following the funeral. There also will be a visitation held one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Dale will be laid to rest next to his loving wife in a private family burial plot at Diamond Cemetery in rural Clarence at a later date. Dale was born March 28, 1935, in Lowden, Iowa, to Walter and Anna (Kruckenberg) Wenndt. He married Janice Conrad on June 17, 1956, in Clarence, Iowa. She passed away on June 18, 2019. Dale farmed in Lowden and rural Oxford Junction until 1989. Following his farming career, he owned and operated a lawn-mowing business until earlier this year. He was most proud of the cemeteries that he maintained, and especially the Olin Cemetery, as well as the many private lawns he cared for. He spent many years sitting on various county boards and doing local community service. His biggest joy was making sure his family, his special neighbors and their families, John and Linda Sander and Monti and Margo Ahrendsen, knew he always was available to lend a hand or to give advice. Dale can be remembered by the friends of Bill and Lois W. for always offering guidance and support. He was known for never shying away from building or fixing anything, and was a strong, generous and independent person who always offered his assistance and help with anything anyone wanted or needed. He was a loving husband, father and grandfather, and will be dearly missed by his family and those who knew him. Dale is survived by his children, Karlene (Dennis) McAtee, Karrie (Bret) Classen, Keith (special friend Sheryl Leonard) Wenndt and Kurtis (Ute) Wenndt; seven grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and brother, Lester (Uncle Butch) Wenndt. He was preceded in death by his wife of 63 years, Janice; parents; brother, Wilbert Wenndt; and sisters, Lavone Driscol and Phyllis Boedeker. Chapman Funeral Home is caring for Dale and his family. Memories and condolences may be left at www.chapmanfh.com.
Published in The Gazette on Nov. 9, 2019