DALE WILLIAM ZUBER Homestead Dale William Zuber was born Aug. 20, 1940, at home near Homestead, Iowa, the son of Willard and Marjorie (Leahy) Zuber. He graduated from Williamsburg High School in 1958. Dale was united in marriage to Ruth Marie Heitshusen on Aug. 19, 1962, at Immanuel Lutheran Church near Williamsburg. Dale was a lifelong farmer, he especially enjoyed raising cattle. He also worked at Amana Refrigeration and Williamsburg Manufacturing. He was a faithful member of St. John Lutheran Church. Dale enjoyed watching Cubs baseball, the Iowa Hawkeyes, hunting, attending his grandchildren's activities and spending time with family. Dale passed away on Thursday, May 23, 2019, at Colonial Manor at the age of 78 years. He is survived by his wife, Ruth; four children, Sandy (Denny) Marine of Williamsburg, Curt (Mary) Zuber of Sydney, Australia, Carol (John) Meade of Newhall and Traci (Jerry) Zahradnek of Kalona; 11 grandchildren, Jessie (Tanner) Morrison, Kelly Marine, Brandt (Katie) Marine, Cody (Kattie Redlinger) Marine, Emma Zuber, Katie Meade, Alec Meade, Jack Meade, Maddi (Justin Harland) Zahradnek, Shelby Zahradnek and Jack Zahradnek; three great-grandchildren, Breckin Morrison, Jayse Morrison and Brooks Marine; a brother, Larry (Fran) Zuber of North Liberty; three sisters, Karen Dirks of Scotch Grove, Kathy (Dave) Jones of Williamsburg and Marty Gahring of Albany, Ga.; and a sister-in-law, Barbara Zuber of Williamsburg. He was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, Richard Zuber; and a brother-in-law, Max Dirks. Celebration of Life service will be 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, May 28, at St. John Lutheran Church near Homestead. Burial will be in St. John Lutheran Cemetery. Visitation will be from 3 to 6 p.m. Monday, May 27, at the Powell Funeral Home in Williamsburg. A memorial fund has been established for St. John Lutheran Church, Camp Courageous or donor's choice. Messages and tributes may be left at www.powellfuneralhomes.com. Published in The Gazette on May 25, 2019