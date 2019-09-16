|
|
DALLAS HOWARD BRYANT Cedar Rapids Dallas Howard Bryant died peacefully surrounded by his loving family in hospice at UnityPoint-St. Luke's Hospital in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, on Friday, Sept. 13, 2019. Between late January of 2018 and the time of his death, Dallas dealt positively with a stroke, Parkinson's disease, sleep apnea and finally cancer. His body has been deeded to the Anatomy Department at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics. A celebration of Dallas' life will be announced later. Dallas was born in January of 1935, the son of Nero Millan Bryant and Mary Knoke Bryant. He graduated from Van Horne High School in 1953. Following high school, he enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps and was honorably discharged after two years of service. In 1955, he enrolled in Iowa State Teachers College. He graduated in 1959 with a Bachelor of Science degree. Dallas continued his studies at the State University of Iowa and graduated in 1961 with a master's degree in special education. Dallas' love of learning motivated him to pursue his Doctor of Education degree in special education administration from the University of Northern Colorado. Dr. Bryant's career has been one of service to others. He was employed as a special education teacher in the Cedar Rapids Community School District. During this time, Dallas pursued course work and earned his certification to practice psychology in the Cedar Rapids school system. In 1968, he was awarded a sabbatical to enter a doctoral program at the University of Northern Colorado. He completed his education and earned a degree in special education administration. Dallas loved learning and traveled throughout the country attending conferences to remain current in his field and to assist his students in making progress solving problems in order to have successful lives. Not only did Dallas work in the schools, he also maintained a private practice in Cedar Rapids focused on diagnostic testing for vocational rehabilitation. Dallas continued in private practice until he was 81 years old. Dallas' love of life provided him with many opportunities to serve the community as well as satisfy his own passions. His extracurricular activities focused on friends, family and his wide variety of interests: summer vacations in Maine to reunite with family from around the United States, an annual adventure into the Canadian bush with his fishing buddies, participation in a gourmet cooking group, and recreational reading with his neighborhood book club that included reading and discussing a total of 78 books. His greatest hobbies were antiquing and attending car auctions. Friends and family sought his advice for "a hell of a deal." Dallas is survived and lovingly remembered by his wife of 57 years, Jacqueline Bryant; his daughter, Laurie Bryant; granddaughter, Elizabeth Domek; his older sister, Dorothy Ridenour (Roy); his sister-in-law, Karen Fraser; brother-in-law, Bob Fraser (Trudy); sister-in-laws, Elaine Orzechowski and Mary Fraser Strang; and 13 nieces and nephews Dr. Bryant was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Robert, Wayne and Donald Bryant; his father-in-law, Douglas Fraser; and mother-in-law, Margaret Fraser. Memorials may be made in Dallas' name to the Cedar Rapids Opera Theatre, UnityPoint-St. Luke's Hospital Hospice or a . Please leave a message or tribute to the Bryant family on our web page, www.cedarmemorial.com, under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on Sept. 16, 2019