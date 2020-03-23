Home

More Obituaries for Damon Stowell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Damon Adam Stowell

Damon Adam Stowell Obituary
DAMON ADAM STOWELL Cedar Rapids Damon Adam Stowell, 53, of Cedar Rapids, passed away on Friday, March 20, 2020 at his home due to heart related issues. Per his wishes, cremation rites will be observed. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Memorials may be directed to the family. Damon was born March 5, 1967, in Cedar Rapids, the son of Douglas and Dorothy (Wagner) Stowell. Damon loved trivia night at "Just Cuz," using his metal detector and bike riding. He will be missed by all who knew and loved him. Damon is survived by his children, Timothy (Mallory) Stowell of Richfield, Minn., and Erin Stowell of Vinton, Iowa; two grandchildren, Willow and Emmett; his mother, Dorothy Stowell of Hiawatha, Iowa; two brothers, Drew Stowell of Hiawatha, Iowa, and Dana (Christine) Stowell of Blossom, Texas; three nieces and one nephew. He was preceded in death by his father, Douglas Stowell; and his grandparents, Dorothy and Ronald Wagner and Anna and Robert Stowell. Online condolences and memories may be shared with the family at www.iowacremation.com under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on Mar. 23, 2020
