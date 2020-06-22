Dan Fogarty
DAN FOGARTY Anamosa Dan Fogarty, 72, died on Friday, June 19, 2020, at St. Luke's Hospital, Cedar Rapids, following an illness of several months. A private Mass of Christian Burial will be held Tuesday, June 23, at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Anamosa with interment in the St. Joseph Cemetery, Prairieburg, with military honors. Friends may call from 4 to 7 p.m. Monday at the Goettsch Funeral Home, Anamosa. In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund has been established. Masks must be worn and properly fitted to enter the church or the funeral home. Social distancing must be observed as well. Surviving are his wife, Sue; two children, Angela (Tim Winders) Fogarty, Anamosa, and Nicholas Fogarty, Worthington; three stepchildren, Rhonda (Mark) Harmon, Laura Shover, both of Anamosa, and Chad (Amy) Shover, Marion; seven grandchildren, Freddy, Courtney, Jacob, Brayden, Zoey, Hailey and Gavin; and his sister, Carolyn LaBarge, Anamosa. He was preceded in death by his parents. Daniel Joseph Fogarty was born Dec. 22, 1947, at Prairieburg, Iowa. He was the son of Daniel F. and Velma Goyer Fogarty. Dan graduated from the Central City High School in 1965. He served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War. Following his return from service, Dan worked at Collins Radio in Cedar Rapids. Dan married Susan Luker on Nov. 10, 1984, at the Bow Hunter Club in Anamosa. He worked as a supervisor at Iowa Prison Industries for 28 1/2 years. He also worked part-time doing maintenance at the Anamosa Senior Housing for 35 years. Dan was a member of St. Patrick Catholic Church and Jones County Ducks Unlimited. He loved NASCAR, especially Dale Earnhardt Jr., watching the Hawkeyes and having bowl game parties in his man cave.

Published in The Gazette on Jun. 22, 2020.
