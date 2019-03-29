|
|
DAN FUNK Iowa City Dan Funk, 56, lifelong resident of this area, died at his home on March 25, 2019. Daniel Allen Funk was born July 19, 1962, in Iowa City, the son of Charles and Anita (Maxey) Funk. His family includes his two children, Jessica Dorsman (Jon) and Adam Funk (Alissa); grandchildren, Bradley, Ethan and Elizabeth; siblings, Rose Bell, Dela Elliott (Ed), Jeanette Bloomquist (Michael), Connie Funk and Cheryll Wilson; and numerous nieces and nephews. Dan was preceded in death by his parents; nephew and best friend, Jamie Elliott; and a great-nephew, Lane Michael Birch. A gathering of family and friends to celebrate Dan's life will be held from 2 to 6 p.m. Saturday, April 6, at the Moose Lodge on Highway 6 West in Iowa City. In lieu of flowers a memorial fund has been established in Dan's memory. To share a thought, memory or condolence, please visit the funeral home website at www.gayandciha.com.
Published in The Gazette on Mar. 29, 2019