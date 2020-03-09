|
DAN KIBLER Amana Dan Kibler, 65, of Amana, Iowa, passed away after a brief illness on Saturday, March 7, 2020, at Dennis & Donna Oldorf Hospice House of Mercy in Hiawatha. Celebration of Life: 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, March 12, at Murdoch-Linwood Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Cedar Rapids. Funeral service: 10:30 a.m. Friday, March 13, at the funeral home. Private burial: Koszta Cemetery in Belle Plaine. Dan was born Sept. 10, 1954, in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, the son of Philip and Jane (Benge) Kibler. He graduated from Jefferson High School. On July 7, 2018, Dan was united in marriage to Diana Hobson. He was a self-employed electrician for more than 30 years. Dan loved the time he spent on his boat and at their house on the Mississippi River. He will be missed by all of his friends and family. Survivors include his wife, Diana Hobson of Amana; children, Morgan Kibler of Coralville, Austin Kibler (Sadie Nunemaker), Tyler Crawford (Ashley Faulkner) and Lindsey Crawford (Sarah Kerker), all of Cedar Rapids; mother, Jane Kibler of Springville; and his loving pets. Dan was preceded in death by his father, Philip Kibler; and his beloved dog, Shadow. Memorials may be directed to SAINT Rescue & Adoption Center or Dogs Forever in Cedar Rapids. Please share a memory of Dan at www.murdochfuneralhome.com under obituaries.
