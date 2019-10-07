|
|
DAN WARKEL Cedar Rapids Dan Warkel, 54, of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019, at his home. Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 8, at Murdoch-Linwood Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Cedar Rapids. Funeral Mass: 10 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 9, at St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church in Cedar Rapids. Burial: St. John's Cemetery in Cedar Rapids. Dan was born Feb. 19, 1965, in St. Paul, Minn., the son of Gerald "Jerry" and Carol (Husten) Warkel. In 1983, he graduated from Alexander Ramsey High School in Roseville, Minn. Dan was united in marriage to Christine Knight in 2003. He worked for FedEx before starting at Penford/Ingredion and working there for 17-plus years. Dan was a member of the BCTGM Union Local 100G. He enjoyed league bowling, playing softball, golfing, hunting and fishing. Dan was an avid fan of the Minnesota Vikings and Minnesota Twins. Survivors include his wife, Christine, and children, Joe and Anna Warkel, all of Cedar Rapids; father, Jerry (Marge Magistad) Warkel of Roseville, Minn.; siblings, Larry (Karin McCabe) Warkel of Scandia, Minn., Cindy (Dave) Schwartz of Woodbury, Minn., Peggy (Bob) Blaszkowski of Maple Grove, Minn., and Terry (Larry Grossback) of Reston, Va.; and many nieces, nephews and in-laws. Dan was preceded in death by his mother, Carol and brother, Bill. Please share a memory of Dan at www.murdochfuneralhome.com under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on Oct. 7, 2019