Dana Myers
Graveside service
Wednesday, Sep. 18, 2019
11:00 AM
Shiloh Cemetery
Kalona, IA
1957 - 2019
Dana Roberts Myers Obituary
DANA ROBERT MYERS Cedar Rapids Dana Robert Myers, 61, of Cedar Rapids, died Thursday, Sept. 12, 2019, at his home following a long illness with cancer. Graveside services: 11 a.m. Wednesday at Shiloh Cemetery, Kalona. Teahen Funeral Home and Cremation Service is serving the family. Dana is survived by his children, Daniel Myers of Fort Madison, Amy Reynolds of Iowa City, Shawn (Latoya) Myers of Burlington and Jacob (Sarah) Myers of Aurora, Colo.; stepchildren, Michael Sorenson and Katie (Cory) Bockoven of Cedar Rapids; sisters, Carla Tadlock and Lisa (Kevin) Peterson, both of Cedar Rapids; brothers, Earl Myers of Overland Park, Kan., and Aaron (Amy) Clay of Cokato, Minn.; and 10 grandchildren. Dana was preceded in death by his wife, Grace, in 2018; his father, Earl Myers; mother and stepfather, Norma and Everett Clay; brother, Vaughn; and brother-in-law, Grant "Tad" Tadlock. Dana was born Oct. 17, 1957, in Quincy, Ill., the son of Earl and Norma Jobe Myers, and attended Southeastern Community College in West Burlington. He married Sheila Grace Yoder in December 2003. Dana was an auto mechanic for Westside Tire and for K-Mart for many years. Dana enjoyed wood carving, fishing, working on cars, reading automotive journals and listening to music. He will be missed by those who knew and loved him. Instead of flowers, memorials may be directed to the family. Online condolences can be left at www.teahenfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Gazette on Sept. 16, 2019
