DANE ALAN BESCHER Mechanicsville Dane Alan Bescher, 56, of Mechanicsville, died unexpectedly on Aug. 26, 2019. He was born on June 10, 1963, at Swedish Hospital in Minneapolis, Minn., the son of Frank William and Jill (Loehndorf) Bescher. Dane grew up in Waterloo, Iowa, and attended West Waterloo High School. From his youth, he had intense curiosity, particularly about machines, engines and how things work. Throughout his life he mastered many different trades. Dane had a gift for building things and taking them apart. He was a passionate woodworker, finding tremendous joy in his workshop. He took great pride in the improvements he made to his home and the projects he completed for his friends and family. In his youth, he had an adventurous spirit and made it through some wild escapades with friends, including falling into a frozen river with a snowmobile and rescuing it from the bottom. As a teen, he helped his father build the house they lived in, and he later worked constructing new homes in Colorado. He ultimately settled in Mechanicsville, Iowa, and enjoyed being part of his community. Dane had a long career with Foundry Equipment Co. and valued his co-workers. Those who loved him will remember his kindness, his generosity, his keen sense of humor, his gentle deep voice and his crystal-blue eyes. Dane succumbed to his emotional anguish and took his life on Monday morning. He is survived by his mother; his sister, Wendy Perez, and her husband, Miguel; his sister, Ruth Christiansen, and her husband, Jerry; three nieces (one of whom was named after him); a nephew; and his three beloved dogs. He will be very sorely missed every day. We lost him too soon. A memorial will take place in Mechanicsville in the coming weeks. Chapman Funeral Home is assisting the family. Online memories and condolences may be left at www.chapmanfh.com.
Published in The Gazette on Sept. 1, 2019