|
|
DANIEL J. FINERTY Cedar Rapids Daniel J. Finerty, 64, of Cedar Rapids, passed away Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019, at Mercy Medical Center in Cedar Rapids. Private family services will be held at Cedar Memorial Park Cemetery. Cedar Memorial Park Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. Survivors include his parents, Jim and Norma Finerty of Cedar Rapids; a sister, Deb (Steve Dodson) of Hiawatha; niece, Ashley (Tayt Weller); and grandnephew, Patrick Weller of Cedar Rapids; niece, Megan (Cliff Waterman) of Cedar Rapids; many cousins and other family members; and his best friend, Angie Doe of Cedar Rapids. Dan was born April 17, 1955, in Cedar Rapids. He attended Cedar Rapids Kennedy High School. Except for a couple of years, Dan was a lifelong resident of Cedar Rapids. He enjoyed rooting for the St. Louis Cardinals and the Iowa Hawkeyes. He was always up to date on everything Hawkeyes, including players and coaches. He also enjoyed reading about classic muscle cars. Dan's profession was a painter. He painted many buildings, homes and offices in the greater Cedar Rapids area, including several in the Parade of Homes. Dan was very generous and had a big heart, always the one to lend a hand and help others. Please leave a message for the family on the website www.cedarmemorial.com under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on Dec. 24, 2019