Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Memorial service
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
10:30 AM
Daniel G. Warden


1955 - 2020
Daniel G. Warden Obituary
DANIEL G. WARDEN Melbourne Daniel G. Warden, 64, of Melbourne, died unexpectedly at home Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020. Cremation rites have been accorded and a memorial service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 22, at the Mitchell Family Funeral Home in Marshalltown, Iowa. Burial will be in the Logan Township Cemetery at a later date. Visitation will be held from 9:30 a.m. until service time at the funeral home. A memorial fund is being established. Daniel George Warden was born June 29, 1955, in Marshalltown, the son of Leonard and Doris (McKeighan) Warden. Daniel was employed as a switchman and yard master with the Union Pacific Railroad and just recently retired from there. He loved music and most of all he loved his grandchildren and enjoyed playing cards and chess with them. He was a member of the railroad union. Survivors include his sons, Chad (Alexis), Tony and Ted Warden; 10 grandchildren; and two sisters, Nancy Moore and Patricia Anderson. Daniel was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Harlan.
Published in The Gazette on Feb. 17, 2020
