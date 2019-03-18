DANIEL J. LEARY Cedar Rapids Daniel J. Leary, 87, of Cedar Rapids, currently of Dubuque, Iowa, died March 13, 2019, at Bethany Home in Dubuque. Visitation will be from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Friday, March 22, at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church, Hiawatha. Mass will be at 11:30 a.m. Friday, March 22, at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church. The Rev. Mark Ressler will officiate. Burial will be in St. John Cemetery, Cedar Rapids, with military honors accorded. Arrangements are entrusted to Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 3860 Asbury Rd., Dubuque. Dan was born Nov. 16, 1931, in Fairfax, Iowa, the son of John and Mary (McGowan) Leary. He married Lola Zabokrtsky on Nov. 20, 1951, at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Fairfax, Iowa. She preceded him in death on Sept. 4, 2004. He then married Mary Hanzelka on Aug. 30, 2008, at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton. Dan served his country with the U.S. Navy during the Korean War as a medic. He co-owned/operated Zeb's Oil Co./Dan's Sinclair in Walford, Iowa, for more than 40 years. He was an associate of the Sisters of Mercy and a volunteer for Hospice of Mercy in Cedar Rapids. Dan was a loyal Hawkeyes fan and an avid reader. He also loved to golf and was a lifelong music lover. He taught all the grandchildren to swim in his backyard pool, where the family enjoyed spending time with him. After retirement, he worked at Econofoods in Cedar Rapids in the Produce Department, and always said that while he enjoyed the vegetables, the best part of the job was talking to the customers. Dan is survived by his wife, Mary of Dubuque; three children, Dave (Mary) Leary of Dubuque, Sue (Mike) Malloy of Omaha, Neb., and Lisa (Pete) Lueninghoener of O'Neill, Neb.; his grandchildren, Rob (Jeriann) and Bridget Leary, Ben, Daniel (Jessica) and Patrick Malloy, Ian (Cate) and Laura and Shea Lueninghoener; his great-grandchildren, Xavier, Luke, Nick, Grant and Caroline; and his brothers-in-law, Terry Zabokrtsky and Val Hanzelka; and sisters-in-law, Jane Hanzelka and Jane Foley; as well as many nieces and nephews. In addition to his first wife and his parents, he was preceded in death by a grandson, Colin Malloy; his siblings, John (Harriet) Leary, Theresa (Dale) Berryhill and Patricia (Frank) Schlict. The family would like to thank Bethany Home and Hospice of Dubuque for their loving care. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials to Hospice of Mercy, Cedar Rapids or Bethany Home, Dubuque. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.hskfh.com. Published in The Gazette on Mar. 18, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary