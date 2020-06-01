DANIEL JAMES SPANGLER Cedar Rapids Daniel James Spangler was born on June 16, 1950, to mother Joyce and the late James Nixon Spangler Jr., at Mercy Hospital in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. Dan lived his life to its fullest as a devoted family man, registered nurse, musician and friend, gently seeking to encourage, love and serve all those God put in his path. Our dear brother in the Lord went to heaven on Wednesday, May 20, 2020. Danny grew up with his family in the Cedar Rapids area. He spent much of his life perfecting his craft as a musician, chiefly as a drummer/percussionist for many outstanding organizations. As a youth, he was a member of a popular Eastern Iowa 60s band, "The Temtations," which he proudly saw inducted into the Iowa Rock 'n Roll Hall of Fame late last year. After graduating from Jefferson High School, Dan worked in Dubuque, Iowa, at Mercy Medical Center, lived a year in Alaska and spent a good amount of time in Wisconsin playing in a local family band, "Bittersweet." His love for travel brought adventurous years on the road with a variety of jazz and rock groups, until finally settling back in the Eastern Iowa area. His marriage at this time gifted him with son Joshua and stepson Andrew. Dan studied percussion at the University of Iowa and later graduated from Mount Mercy College as an RN. He officially retired after 25 years at St. Luke's hospital, but continued working in other capacities, earning a black belt in martial arts, as well as caring for his mother Joyce while pursuing his lifelong passion for gardening. Travel to North Korea with Mr. Jung's Taekwondo group, walking to the bottom of the Grand Canyon and hiking 265 miles on the Appalachian Trail highlighted his later years as he continued to study marimba, tenor guitar and ukulele. He used all his talents to entertain family, friends and accent his philanthropic work at nursing homes and church. Tragically, his life was cut short by a burglar's senseless shooting during an attempted home invasion. Left to cherish his sweet memories are girlfriend, Suzie Hightshoe; his mother, Joyce Mallie, and the extended Mallie family from Mount Vernon; Dan's son, Joshua (Danielle) Spangler, their son, Brayden and special friend, Grant Edwards; Dan's stepson, Andrew (Jasmine) Almoayyed; four siblings, Nichelle (John) Alley, their four children, 11 grandchildren and four great grand-children; Cheri (Craig) Chapman, their three children and seven grandchildren; Jeff (Melissa) Spangler, their six children and five grandchildren; and Jay Spangler; as well as a host of cousins and friends. Plans for Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date.



