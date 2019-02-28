DANIEL "DAN" JAY BONNEMA Cedar Rapids Daniel "Dan" Jay Bonnema was born on March 6, 1962, in Orange City, Iowa, to Marlyn and Joan (Hoffmeyer) Bonnema. He graduated from Unity Christian High School in Orange City in 1980. He married Debra Johnson in 1981 and they had two children together. He attended Western Iowa Tech in Sioux City, Iowa, and received his associate's degree in police science in 1991. He was also awarded the Job Training Partnership Act Recognition Award from Gov. Terry Branstad in 1991. He graduated from the Iowa Law Enforcement Academy in 1992. He was hired by the Grinnell Police Department and served as an officer with them for 12 and half years. During his service, Dan filled many positions including law enforcement training network, field training officer, firearms instructor, DARE officer and Glock armorer. He retired from police service due to an injury in 2002. He continued his education, earning his Bachelor of Science degree in business management from Kaplan University in 2006, and worked many part-time business and security positions. Dan recently began attending Springs of Life Foursquare Church in Cedar Rapids and also became a part of their Celebrate Recovery program. There he found peace, freedom and a purpose that became very important in his life. Dan passed away at the age of 56 on Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019, at 10:48 a.m. at St. Luke's Hospital in Cedar Rapids from complications of a heart attack. He was surrounded by his family and friends. Grateful to have shared his life are his wife, Deb Bonnema; his son, Eric Bonnema; his daughter, Jessica (Tyler) LaKose; his granddaughter, Karlyna; his mother, Joan Bonnema; his brother, Larry (Treva) Bonnema; and two nephews, John Bonnema and Jason (Jenny) Bonnema. Dan was preceded in death by an infant brother, Randy Bonnema; his father, Marlyn Bonnema; and his niece, Joellen Bonnema. Published in The Gazette on Feb. 28, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary