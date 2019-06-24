DANIEL KINLEY Mount Vernon Daniel Kinley, 60, passed away peacefully in his home of heart failure, Friday, June 21, 2019. Funeral service: 11 a.m. Wednesday, June 26, at Stewart Baxter Funeral & Memorial Services in Mount Vernon by the Rev. John R. Flaherty. Visitation: 5 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, June 25, at the funeral home. Inurnment: Campbell Cemetery, Bertram. Daniel Howard Kinley was born Aug. 2, 1958, in Cedar Rapids, to Hubert and Grace (Ask) Kinley. He attended Cedar Rapids and Mount Vernon schools. "Tiny Moe" was a high school state champion football player, homecoming king and heavyweight wrestler. He graduated from Mount Vernon High School in 1976. He was certified as a welder from Kirkwood Community College. Dan was a skilled millwright and was a member of the United Brotherhood of Carpenters and Joiners Local 2158. Earlier in his career, Dan had also been employed by Wilson Foods/Farmstead, Lint Millwright and Miron Construction. He loved working outside on his property, comedy, vintage autos, Harley-Davidson and spending time with his family. Dan is survived by his brother, Matthew (Kathy) Kinley of Cedar Rapids; sisters, Chris (Randy) Osborn of Mount Vernon and Katey Kinley of St. Paul, Minn.; beloved nieces and nephews, Jennifer (Drew) Sommerfelt, Bryan Osborn, Sarah Kinley (Ryan Gillam), Michelle Osborn and Aaron Osborn (Ashley Reynolds); and prized great-nieces and great-nephew, Gwenivere, Emmy, Aubrynn, Carson, Cambrielle, Adaline and Alivia. He will be greatly missed. Preceding him in death were his parents and elder sister, Susan. Memorials may be directed in Dan's name to the Lisbon-Mount Vernon Ambulance Service or Southeast Linn Community Center. Please share your support and memories with Dan's family on his tribute wall at www.stewartbaxter.com under obituaries. Published in The Gazette on June 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary