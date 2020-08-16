1/
Daniel Lee Schirm
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Daniel's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
DANIEL LEE SCHIRM Marion Daniel Lee Schirm, 65, of Marion, Iowa, completed his fight with appendiceal cancer at UnityPoint-St. Luke's Hospital on Sunday, Aug. 9, 2020, the one-year anniversary of his diagnosis. Visitation will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 23, 2020, at Antioch Christian Church in Marion followed by a Celebration of Life. Social distancing will be observed; masks are encouraged. In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund has been established. To view the full obituary and to share a memory, please go to www.murdochfuneralhome.com under obituaries.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Gazette on Aug. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Murdoch Funeral Home
3855 Katz Dr
Marion, IA 52302
319-377-1553
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Murdoch Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved