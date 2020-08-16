DANIEL LEE SCHIRM Marion Daniel Lee Schirm, 65, of Marion, Iowa, completed his fight with appendiceal cancer at UnityPoint-St. Luke's Hospital on Sunday, Aug. 9, 2020, the one-year anniversary of his diagnosis. Visitation will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 23, 2020, at Antioch Christian Church in Marion followed by a Celebration of Life. Social distancing will be observed; masks are encouraged. In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund has been established. To view the full obituary and to share a memory, please go to www.murdochfuneralhome.com
