DANIEL LEE WILEY Cedar Point Daniel Lee Wiley, 55, of Center Point, formerly of the Brandon and Vinton areas, passed away on Tuesday, March 17, 2020 ,in Las Vegas. Public services will be held at a later date due to the COVID-19 circumstances. Dan was born March 6, 1965, in Vinton, the oldest son of Ross and Shirley (Horak) Wiley. Dan was most recently employed with Terry Fuller & Associates. He was a 1983 high school graduate of Vinton, where he was active in FFA, and a Hawkeye Tech graduate. Outside of work and education, Dan had a successful racing career at the Benton County Speedway in the early 2000s. Dan was an avid Green Bay Packers fan as well as a huge NASCAR follower. He enjoyed the thrill of a good auction, fishing, boating and camping. He looked forward to the yearly Nut Fry and annual Wiley Guy's Trip. Most importantly Dan loved spending quality time with his family, especially his four grandchildren. Dan is survived by his children, Nik (Kate) Wiley of Cedar Rapids and Nate (Heidi) Wiley of Madison, Wis.; the mother of his sons, Stacie Carlson-Wiley of Oregon; grandchildren, Koralynn, Oliver, Ellasyn and Willow; parents, Ross and Shirley Wiley of Walker; brothers, Todd (Denise) Wiley of Walker and Scott (Laura) Wiley of Princeton; best friend/cousin, Matt Horak of Rowley; as well as many other cousins, aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and countless friends, whom are all left to cherish Dan's memory. Dan is preceded in death by his grandparents, Harry and Thelma Horak, Sheldon and Mildred Wiley; uncle, Allan Horak; and aunt, Delores Wiley-Stueck. Online condolences: www.phillipsfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Gazette on Mar. 20, 2020