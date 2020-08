Or Copy this URL to Share

DANIEL LEE WILEY Center Point Daniel Lee Wiley, 55, of Center Point, formerly of Brandon and Vinton areas, passed away on Tuesday, March 17, 2020, in Las Vegas. A Celebration of Life will be held from 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 29, at the Brandon Community Center, 804 Main St., Brandon, Iowa. The family encourages guests to wear masks and practice social distancing at the gathering.



