DANIEL LYLE "DANNY" LEKIN Tama Daniel Lyle "Danny" Lekin, 67, of Tama, passed away Monday, Jan. 13, 2020, at Mary Greeley Medical Center in Ames. A funeral liturgy will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 18, at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Tama with Deacon Joe Behounek officiating. Interment will follow at Oak Hill Cemetery in Tama. Visitation will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday at the church. Daniel was born Sept. 9, 1952, in Belle Plaine, Iowa, the son of Lyle and Lucille (Hlavacek) Lekin. He graduated from Tama High School. On April 21, 1972, he was united in marriage to Constance "Connie" Upah at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Chelsea. Danny was a longtime owner of Tama Livestock and fed cattle for many years. He was a member of the Livestock Marketing Association, Iowa Beef Council and one the board of directors at State Bank of Toledo. He loved collecting gold-plated toy tractors. Danny was a down-to-earth man who was devoted to his family and the sale barn. Survivors include his two sons, Jason (Mandy) Lekin of Toledo and Justin (Danielle) Lekin of Toledo; four grandchildren, Taylor and Lane Lekin and Elizabeth and Fletcher Lekin; one sister, Patty (Bernie) Thiessen of Tama; and many nieces and nephews. Preceding him in death were his parents; and his wife, Connie, on March 31, 2018. A memorial fund will be established. Kruse-Phillips Funeral Home, Tama-Toledo, is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in The Gazette on Jan. 15, 2020