DANIEL LINDERMAN Waukee Daniel Linderman, 28, of Waukee, formerly of Marion, passed away Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019. The family will greet friends from 4:30 to 7 pm. Friday, Aug. 9, at Murdoch Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Marion. Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 10, at First Presbyterian Church in Marion conducted by the Rev. Nancy Redman. Danny was born Oct. 6, 1990, in Melrose Park, Ill. He graduated from Linn-Mar High School and was employed at Wells Fargo as a home equity specialist. Danny enjoyed listening to music, playing guitar and being outdoors. He always helped others and his smile brightened a room. Danny loved being with family and friends, and treasured those who never gave up on him. His journey was not the path of least resistance, but through that journey he became the generous caring person we all knew. He is survived by his fiancee, Alyx LaPole; hius son, Ashton Linderman; father, Larry Linderman; mother and stepfather, Julie (Bierle) and Tom Wallace; brother, Nathan (Caren) Linderman; grandmother, Ruth Linderman; stepsister, Sarah (Brett) Fisher; stepbrothers, Justin Wallace and Cody Wallace; nieces and nephew, Evy, Charlie and Annalee; stepgrandparents, Phyllis Bierle and Claude (Janann) Wallace; and many loving aunts, uncles, cousins and countless friends. Danny was preceded in death by his grandparents, Lucille Bierle, Ray Bierle and Bud Linderman; stepbrother, Cory Wallace; uncles, Mike and Jim Bierle; and cousin, Trent Bierle. In lieu of flowers, donations may be deposited in the memorial fund established at Wells Fargo for the benefit of Ashton Linderman and Alyx LaPole to be used for Ashton's future. In-person deposits can be made at any Wells Fargo location. Please share a memory of Danny at www.murdochfuneralhome.com under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on Aug. 7, 2019