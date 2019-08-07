Home

POWERED BY

Services
Murdoch Funeral Home
3855 Katz Dr
Marion, IA 52302
319-377-1553
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 9, 2019
4:30 PM - 7:00 PM
Murdoch Funeral Home
3855 Katz Dr
Marion, IA 52302
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
10:30 AM
First Presbyterian Church
Marion, IA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Daniel Linderman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Daniel Linderman

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Daniel Linderman Obituary
DANIEL LINDERMAN Waukee Daniel Linderman, 28, of Waukee, formerly of Marion, passed away Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019. The family will greet friends from 4:30 to 7 pm. Friday, Aug. 9, at Murdoch Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Marion. Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 10, at First Presbyterian Church in Marion conducted by the Rev. Nancy Redman. Danny was born Oct. 6, 1990, in Melrose Park, Ill. He graduated from Linn-Mar High School and was employed at Wells Fargo as a home equity specialist. Danny enjoyed listening to music, playing guitar and being outdoors. He always helped others and his smile brightened a room. Danny loved being with family and friends, and treasured those who never gave up on him. His journey was not the path of least resistance, but through that journey he became the generous caring person we all knew. He is survived by his fiancee, Alyx LaPole; hius son, Ashton Linderman; father, Larry Linderman; mother and stepfather, Julie (Bierle) and Tom Wallace; brother, Nathan (Caren) Linderman; grandmother, Ruth Linderman; stepsister, Sarah (Brett) Fisher; stepbrothers, Justin Wallace and Cody Wallace; nieces and nephew, Evy, Charlie and Annalee; stepgrandparents, Phyllis Bierle and Claude (Janann) Wallace; and many loving aunts, uncles, cousins and countless friends. Danny was preceded in death by his grandparents, Lucille Bierle, Ray Bierle and Bud Linderman; stepbrother, Cory Wallace; uncles, Mike and Jim Bierle; and cousin, Trent Bierle. In lieu of flowers, donations may be deposited in the memorial fund established at Wells Fargo for the benefit of Ashton Linderman and Alyx LaPole to be used for Ashton's future. In-person deposits can be made at any Wells Fargo location. Please share a memory of Danny at www.murdochfuneralhome.com under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on Aug. 7, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Daniel's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now