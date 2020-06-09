DANIEL MCGRORY Ladora Daniel McGrory, 62, of Ladora, passed away at his home on June 6, 2020. A private family graveside service and burial has been scheduled for 10:30 a.m. Thursday, June 11, at Calvary Cemetery in Victor with Father David Wilkening with St. Mary Catholic Church in Williamsburg officiating. A memorial Mass will be held at St. Bridget Catholic Church at a later date. Memorials may be designated to the family of Dan McGrory. For additional information, please go to the Smith Funeral Home website: www.smithfh.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Gazette on Jun. 9, 2020.