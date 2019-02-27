DANIEL NAUGHTON Marion Daniel Naughton, 70, of Marion, passed away Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019, at the Dennis and Donna Oldorf Hospice House in Hiawatha. A Celebration of Life will take place from 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday, May 5, at Hunter's Ridge Golf Course in Marion. Arrangements by Stewart Baxter Funeral & Memorial Services, Marion. Dan is survived by his wife of 48 years, Nancy Naughton; children, Dustin Naughton and Tracy Walther; grandkids, Sydney and Peyton Walther and Quinn and Ruby Naughton; brother, David Naughton; sisters, Diane and Deb Long; many friends, including good friend Jimmy Brown, who helped him gain his sobriety 21 years ago; and a number of loving nieces, nephews and other relatives. He will be missed by all who knew and loved him. Daniel William Naughton was born July 27, 1948, in Cedar Rapids to Bill and Evie (Ament) Naughton. He was a very good athlete growing up, lettering in several sports. He served in Vietnam in the airborne unit of the 11th Armored Cavalry, reaching the rank of staff sargent before being honorably discharged. It was in Hawaii where he started golfing. That sport would become an important part of his life. Dan was (according to him and many of his competitors) the best putter in Iowa. This is debatable, but he was damn good. He would go on to win the Cedar Rapids City Amateur, eventually become a pro golfer, serving as an assistant pro at the Kankakee Elks Country Club as well as locally at St. Andrew's. He eventually regained his amateur status and went on to win the Iowa Senior Amateur. Dan could be a difficult man to love. He battled alcoholism for much of his adult life, which alienated and infuriated those who loved him. But there were a lot of people who loved him despite his flaws. He also was charming and funny when he wanted to be. He loved Motown and the Doobie Brothers, his family, golf and, later in life, (oddly) Harry Potter. Please share your support and memories with Dan's family on his tribute wall at www.stewartbaxter.com under obituaries. Published in The Gazette on Feb. 27, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary