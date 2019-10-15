|
DANIEL "DAN" NIGG Cedar Rapids Daniel "Dan" Nigg, 64, of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, passed away on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, at the Dennis and Donna Oldorf Hospice House of Mercy in Hiawatha, Iowa. The family will greet friends from 2 to 6 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 20, at Murdoch Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Marion, Iowa. A funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Oct. 21, at King of Kings Lutheran Church, located at 3275 N. Center Point Rd., Cedar Rapids with Pastor Mark Halvorson officiating. Committal services will follow at 1:30 p.m. Monday, at St. Mary's Newport Cemetery, located at 2683 Newport Rd., Solon, Iowa. Dan was born Nov. 22, 1954, in Iowa City, Iowa, the son of William and Velma (Krall) Nigg. He graduated from City High in Iowa City and went on to attend Kirkwood Community College and Mount Mercy University. Dan served honorably in the U.S. Navy from 1973 to 1977. He was united in marriage to Theresa "Terri" Donati on Nov. 5, 1977. Dan has been employed as a reliability engineer for 31 years with Rockwell Collins, now known as Collins Aerospace. He was an avid and loyal Iowa Hawkeyes fan. Dan's family was everything to him. He was a loving, caring and devoted husband, father, grandfather, brother and uncle. Dan will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him. Dan is survived and lovingly remembered by his wife of 41 years, Terri Nigg of Cedar Rapids; three children, Rachael (Derec) Koch of Deep River, Iowa, Brandon Nigg (Haley Chapman) of Cedar Rapids and Leslie (Aaron) Paterson of Bozeman, Mont.; six grandchildren, Jocelyn, Jack, Tyler, Henry, Oscar and Lucille; one brother, Greg (Kay) Nigg of Iowa City, Iowa; two sisters, Sheri (Jon) Thomas of Iowa City and Mary (Tim) Barbee of Puyallup, Wash.; and a host of extended family members from the East Coast to the West Coast, including sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, cousins and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, William and Velma Nigg. Memorials in Dan's memory may be directed to Special Olympics of Iowa at 551 SE Dovetail Rd., Grimes, IA 50111; or The Dennis and Donna Oldorf Hospice House of Mercy at Mercy Foundation with the memo "Oldorf Hospice House" at 701 10th St., SE, Cedar Rapids, IA 52403; or St. Mary's Newport Cemetery Association. Please share a memory of Dan at www.murdochfuneralhome.com under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on Oct. 15, 2019