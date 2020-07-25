1/1
Daniel R. Hermsen
1935 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Daniel's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
DANIEL R. HERMSEN Dyersville Daniel R. Hermsen, 85, of Dyersville, passed away Thursday, July 23, 2020, at Shady Rest Care Center in Cascade. Visitation will be held from 3 to 7 p.m. Sunday, July 26, at Kramer Funeral Home in Dyersville, where a parish vigil service will be held at 4 p.m. and the American Legion will conduct a service at 7 p.m. Visitation will continue Monday, July 27, from 9 to 10 a.m. at Kramer Funeral Home prior to funeral services. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. Monday, July 27, at St. Francis Xavier Basilica in Dyersville with burial at St. Boniface Cemetery in New Vienna where military honors will be accorded by American Legion Post 137. The Rev. Dennis Quint will officiate. Dan was born March 13, 1935, in Dyersville, Iowa, the son of John "Jack" and Sylvia (Thillen) Hermsen. He married Jean Ann Krapfl on Aug. 13, 1957, in New Vienna, Iowa. Together, they lived on the family century farm until retiring and moving to Dyersville in 2010. He also drove a school bus for Western Dubuque schools for 13 years. Throughout his life, Dan enjoyed farming, golfing, fishing (especially their trips up north), and spending time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He was a member of the American Legion Post 136 and an avid Chicago Bears, Cubs and Iowa Hawkeyes fan. Survivors include his wife of almost 63 years this August, Jean; children, Steven (Laurie) Hermsen of Monticello, Bill (June) Hermsen of Dyersville, Sandy (Kevin) Gravel of New Vienna, Janet (Jeff) Smith of Peosta, Julie (Chris) Hoeger of Eldridge and Tom (Angie) Hermsen of Fennimore, Wis.; grandchildren, Amy Hermsen, Melissa (Jake) Hyde, Kelly (Matt) Hertzfeld, Tracy (Vince) Ramos, Chad (Angi) Hillers, Tia (Ryan) Ferrara, Cindy (Wes) Ritt, Kristie (Joe) Boll, Peter (Caitlin) Kramer, Matt (Val) Kramer, Rob Kramer, Craig (Audra) Smith, Kayla Hoeger (friend Trevor Rottinghaus) and Heather Hoeger; 20 great-grandchildren; siblings, Virgil Hermsen, Fred (Barb) Hermsen and Doris Lake; and in-laws, MaryLou Krapfl, Ellen "Nellie" Krapfl and Don (Jean) Krapfl. He was preceded in death by his parents; parents-in-law, Elmer and Eleanor Krapfl; and in-laws, Mary Hermsen, "Doc" Lake, Roger Krapfl and Bob Krapfl. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.kramerfuneral.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Gazette on Jul. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
26
Visitation
03:00 - 07:00 PM
Kramer Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUL
26
Vigil
04:00 PM
Kramer Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUL
26
Service
07:00 PM
Kramer Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUL
27
Visitation
09:00 - 10:00 AM
Kramer Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUL
27
Mass of Christian Burial
10:30 AM
St. Francis Xavier Basilica
Send Flowers
JUL
27
Burial
11:45 AM
St. Boniface Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Kramer Funeral Home
750 12Th Ave Sw
Dyersville, IA 52040
563-875-7121
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Kramer Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
July 25, 2020
Thank you for your service to our country REST IN PEACE
A VIETNAM VETERAN Hiawatha Iowa
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved