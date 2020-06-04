DANIEL R. KRAMER Clinton Daniel R. Kramer, 103, of Clinton, Iowa, passed away peacefully on Monday, May 4, 2020, at Prairie Hills Assisted Living in Clinton. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Daniel generously donated his body to the University of Iowa Deeded Body Program. In the future, his remains will be buried in Linwood Cemetery in Dubuque, Iowa. The Snell-Zornig Funeral Homes & Crematory is honored to serve the Kramer family and online condolences may be expressed by visiting his obituary at www.snellzornig.com. Daniel Ralph Kramer was born Sept. 21, 1916, in Dubuque, Iowa, the son of Dolph and Stella (Collins) Kramer. Daniel graduated from Dubuque Senior High School in 1934. He attended the University of Dubuque for three years and graduated from the University of Iowa with a B.S. in business administration in 1939. He married Mary Jane Kuehnle on June 18, 1941, at First Congregational Church in Dubuque. Daniel enlisted in the U.S. Navy in October of 1940, and was commissioned ensign on June 12, 1941, at Navy Pier in Chicago. On the day of the Japanese attack, Dec. 7, 1941, he was onboard the battleship USS California at Pearl Harbor. He was honorably discharged as a lieutenant commander in January 1946. He moved to Clinton and worked for E.I. DuPont. After 32 years, he retired in 1978 as a supervisor of employee relations. He was active in Cub Scouts, Boy Scouts, Girl Scouts and the P.T.A. He was a general chairman of the American Red Cross (1967), the year of the big flood. He was also chairman of United Way Fund, American Cancer Society, and past president of the Jane Lamb Hospital Board of Directors. He was a 50-year member of the Western Star Masonic Lodge, a member of DeMolay Consistory and KAABA shrine. He was a lifelong member of the First Congregational Church. He was a 5-year volunteer in the Whittier School Study Buddy Program. He participated as a volunteer in the University of Iowa Clinical Research Center. He enjoyed reading, gardening, golfing, taping and sharing music, and his grandchildren. He was proud of his gift of 175 music tapes to the Sarah Harding Home. Daniel is survived by his wife, Mary Jane of Clinton; three children, Daniel and Kay Kramer of Minneapolis, John and Kathy Robinson-Kramer of Iowa City and Susan and Michael Johannsen of Muscatine; grandchildren, Chris Kramer, Kara Arzamendia, Jessamyn Donovan, Kaela Burkle, Ben Johannsen and Matt Johannsen; 11 great-grandchildren; and his sister, June Scremin of Florida. He was preceded in death by his parents and one brother, Eldon Kramer.
Published in The Gazette on Jun. 4, 2020.