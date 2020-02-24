|
DANIEL R. RAJTORA Cedar Rapids Daniel R. Rajtora, 45, of Cedar Rapids, passed away Friday, Feb. 21, 2020, at his home. A Celebration of Life gathering will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 25, at Brosh Chapel and The Avacentre in Cedar Rapids, 2121 Bowling St. SW in Cedar Rapids. Private family inurnment will take place at a later date. Danny was born April 11, 1974, in Cedar Rapids, to Don and Ann Rajtora. He graduated from Jefferson High School in 1992 and UNI in 1996. He was an avid outdoorsman with a love for fishing, hunting and helping on the farm. In youth, he excelled in baseball and spent all of his summers on the road with his team. He always will be remembered by his smile, generosity, friendship, firm handshake and sense of humor. He loved his daughter, his family and his pets more than anyone could imagine. He will be deeply missed by his daughter, Tayler Rajtora; parents, Don (Ann) Rajtora; sisters, Amy Ruden and Amber Haschenburger; and niece and nephews, Blake, Brody and Chase Ruden, and Kylie and Tyler Haschenburger. Per Danny's wishes, in lieu of flowers, memorials be directed to the family to be used towards Tayler's college fund. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.broshchapel.com.
Published in The Gazette on Feb. 24, 2020