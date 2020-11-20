DANIEL RICHARD BRAMOW Cedar Rapids Daniel Richard Bramow passed away on Friday, Nov. 13, 2020, at the Dennis and Donna Oldorf Hospice House of Mercy in Hiawatha after a long fight with cancer and cirrhosis of the liver. As Daniel wished, his cremation has taken place and a Celebration of Life honoring Daniel will take place in the spring along the Cedar River, where Dan spent countless hours. Dan was born on June 4, 1951, in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, the son of Elmo Richard Bramow and Betty Marie White. Dan graduated from Jefferson High School in 1969 and went on to be a skilled carpenter plus very well known for hanging and finishing drywall. During Dan's younger years, he enjoyed traveling and music. Dan went to Woodstock in 1969 and his love for the "oldies" followed him throughout his entire life. Dan will always be remembered for his love for fishing, hunting, gardening and mushroom hunting. He loved to be in the great outdoors, and he loved sharing his knowledge with his grandchildren, Mason, Nova, Maysa and Jiovanni (Von, as grandpa called him). He also had a love for motors. If it didnt run, he'd take it apart and rebuild it; when it ran he'd find something to make with it. He was preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his loving wife of 40 years, Cindi Lou Bramow and children, Daniel Charles Bramow and Jennah Caitlin Bramow; brothers, Scott (Katina) White of Central City, Iowa, and Douglas (Debra) Bramow of Cedar Rapids, Iowa; sisters, Carrie (Mike) Meyers of Ames, Iowa, and Tammy Harper of Pensacola, Fla.; as well as many nieces, nephews and cousins. Dan also had so many friends and he will be missed dearly by all who knew him. Even though he is absent from our sight his memory won't be forgotten, and the ones closest to him know he's already gone fishin'! In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the family.



