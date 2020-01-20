|
DANIEL ROSS COGHLAN Cedar Rapids Daniel Ross Coghlan, 79, of Cedar Rapids, passed away peacefully on Jan. 19, 2020, at the Oldorf Hospice House in Hiawatha after a long fight with Alzheimer's. A memorial service will be held at 9 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 25, at Cedar Memorial Park Chapel of Memories. Interment: Cedar Memorial Park Cemetery. Daniel was born on June 10, 1940, the son of Max and Clarice (Ross) Coghlan in Cedar Rapids. He served his country in the U.S. Navy. Daniel worked for Duane Arnold Energy for many years. Dan enjoyed life. He laughed, he lived and he loved. His passions were gardening, music, wildlife and people. Daniel is survived by his lifelong sweetheart, Rhonda Reamon of Center Point; daughters, Kimberly (Michael) Phillips of Tonopah, Ariz., and Connie (Mark) Emmons of Mukilteo, Wash.; grandchildren, Danny and Cassie Phillips and Carissa and Kelsey Pietzsch; and one sister, Karen Flint of Cedar Rapids. Daniel was preceded in death by his parents and one brother, Patrick Coghlan. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Mercy Hospice or the Alzheimer's Foundation. Online condolences may be directed to the family at www.cedarmemorial.com under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on Jan. 20, 2020