Home

POWERED BY

Services
Cedar Memorial
4200 First Avenue NE
Cedar Rapids, IA 52402
319-393-8000
Memorial service
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
9:00 AM
Cedar Memorial
4200 First Avenue NE
Cedar Rapids, IA 52402
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Daniel Coghlan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Daniel Ross Coghlan


1940 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Daniel Ross Coghlan Obituary
DANIEL ROSS COGHLAN Cedar Rapids Daniel Ross Coghlan, 79, of Cedar Rapids, passed away peacefully on Jan. 19, 2020, at the Oldorf Hospice House in Hiawatha after a long fight with Alzheimer's. A memorial service will be held at 9 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 25, at Cedar Memorial Park Chapel of Memories. Interment: Cedar Memorial Park Cemetery. Daniel was born on June 10, 1940, the son of Max and Clarice (Ross) Coghlan in Cedar Rapids. He served his country in the U.S. Navy. Daniel worked for Duane Arnold Energy for many years. Dan enjoyed life. He laughed, he lived and he loved. His passions were gardening, music, wildlife and people. Daniel is survived by his lifelong sweetheart, Rhonda Reamon of Center Point; daughters, Kimberly (Michael) Phillips of Tonopah, Ariz., and Connie (Mark) Emmons of Mukilteo, Wash.; grandchildren, Danny and Cassie Phillips and Carissa and Kelsey Pietzsch; and one sister, Karen Flint of Cedar Rapids. Daniel was preceded in death by his parents and one brother, Patrick Coghlan. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Mercy Hospice or the Alzheimer's Foundation. Online condolences may be directed to the family at www.cedarmemorial.com under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on Jan. 20, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Daniel's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -