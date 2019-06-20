DANIEL S. ROGERS Cedar Rapids Daniel S. Rogers, 66, of Cedar Rapids, devoted husband, father, grandfather, brother, business owner, friend, community leader and volunteer paramedic, passed away peacefully June 18, 2019. The funeral will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, June 21, at Temple Judah, 3221 Lindsay Lane SE, Cedar Rapids, followed by burial at Eben Israel Cemetery, 207 Hawthorne Dr. SW. Dan is survived by his wife, Marcia; sons, Benjamin (Andrea) and Michael; grandchildren, Woodbury and Penelope; step-grandson, Kiearn; his brother, Jonathan; sister, Miriam; and cousins, nieces, nephews; and his beloved black Labrador, Sadie. Dan was born in Chicago, on Dec. 3, 1952, to Alfred A. (Fred) and Ruth Rogers. Dan's family moved to Cedar Rapids in 1960, where he attended McKinley Middle School, and was a 1971 graduate of Cedar Rapids Washington High School. He later received his B.A. from the University of Iowa in 1975. Dan had a distinguished business career that started at Smuelkoff's Furniture Store and evolved into an international career in telecommunications with leadership roles at companies in New Zealand, Ireland and the Netherlands. Dan returned to Cedar Rapids where he held the position of president and CEO of the AdTrack Corp. At the time of his death, he served on the Linn County Magistrate Nominating Commission, Downtown Rotary Club and the governing council of the Lisbon-Mount Vernon Ambulance Service, where he was an active volunteer paramedic for 20 years. Throughout his life, Dan believed in the importance of civil service and encouraged his children, Ben and Michael, to be civically engaged. Today, Ben Rogers is a Linn County supervisor and Michael Rogers is an assistant federal public defender in the Virgin Islands. Dan will be remembered as a thoughtful, generous, optimistic spirit, and his sharp wit and intellect will be missed. In lieu of flowers, the Rogers family has established the DAN ROGERS EMS EDUCATION FUND through the Lisbon-Mount Vernon Ambulance Service to help train current and future Emergency Medical Technicians. Donations can be made www.lmvas.org/donate. Online condolences may be directed to the family at www.cedarmemorial.com under obituaries. Published in The Gazette on June 20, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary