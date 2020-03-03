Home

DANIEL C. SCHMITT Winthrop Daniel C. Schmitt, 69, of rural Winthrop, died peacefully at home on Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020. Mass of Christian Burial: 10:30 a.m. Monday, March 9, at St. Patrick Catholic Church, Winthrop. Visitation: 3 to 7 p.m. Sunday and from 9 to 10 a.m. Monday at Fawcett-Schmitz Funeral Home, Winthrop. Interment: St. John Cemetery, Independence. In lieu of flowers, please direct memorials to the family to be decided at a later date. Online obituary at www.jamisonschmitzfuneralhome.com. Dan is survived by his wife, Jari Schmitt of Winthrop; his two daughters, Traci Schmitt of Waterloo and Staci (Andy) Osborn of Winthrop; and his granddaughter, Maizie Osborn. He also is survived by two sisters, Sharon Schmitt of Winthrop and Diane (Don) Bails of Norway; two brothers, Lawrence (Tari) Schmitt of Sierra Vista, Ariz., and James Schmitt of Independence; a sister-in-law, Terri Schmitt of Olin; and a brother-in-law, Brad (Mary) Daniels of Randalia. He also leaves behind many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and other family members.
Published in The Gazette on Mar. 3, 2020
