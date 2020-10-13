DANIEL SCHWEIKERT Monona Daniel Schweikert, 88, of Monona, Iowa, died Wednesday, May 20, 2020, at Gundersen Health System in La Crosse, Wis. A Celebration of Life remembering Daniel Schweikert will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 17, at Faith Lutheran Church in Monona with the Rev. Mel Harris as officiant. Because of COVID-19, we ask everyone to continue physical distancing and wear a mask if you plan on attending. There was a private funeral held for the family on May 22, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Cards of sympathy can be mailed to Jo Schweikert at P.O. Box 216, Monona, IA 52159. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Faith Lutheran Church, Monona, Iowa. Leonard-Grau Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Monona, is assisting the family with arrangements.



