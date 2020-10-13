1/
Daniel Schweikert
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Daniel's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
DANIEL SCHWEIKERT Monona Daniel Schweikert, 88, of Monona, Iowa, died Wednesday, May 20, 2020, at Gundersen Health System in La Crosse, Wis. A Celebration of Life remembering Daniel Schweikert will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 17, at Faith Lutheran Church in Monona with the Rev. Mel Harris as officiant. Because of COVID-19, we ask everyone to continue physical distancing and wear a mask if you plan on attending. There was a private funeral held for the family on May 22, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Cards of sympathy can be mailed to Jo Schweikert at P.O. Box 216, Monona, IA 52159. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Faith Lutheran Church, Monona, Iowa. Leonard-Grau Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Monona, is assisting the family with arrangements.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Gazette on Oct. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
17
Celebration of Life
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Faith Lutheran Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Leonard-Grau Funeral Home & Cremation Services
500 W Center St
Monona, IA 52159
(563) 539-2170
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Leonard-Grau Funeral Home & Cremation Services

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved