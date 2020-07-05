DANIEL SMITH Marion Daniel Smith, 73, of Marion, passed away Wednesday, July 1, 2020, at home due to natural causes. A private gathering of family and friends will take place at a later date. Stewart Baxter Funeral & Memorial Services, Marion, is caring for Dan and his family. Survivors include his children, Phil (Tiffany) Smith, Lisa (Pete) Gordon and Candice Smith (Adam Witte); grandchildren, Rachel Gordon (Will Sheldon) and Maxwell Gordon (Denise Perez); brother, Steve Smith; special longtime friends, Clyde Bassett and Richard Pritchett; and many close neighborhood friends. Daniel Eugene Smith was born Jan. 17, 1947, in Oelwein to Carl and Hazel (Andrews) Smith. He attended Oelwein High School, graduating in 1965. Dan married Donna Klein on Feb. 15, 1969, in Oelwein, and they enjoyed raising their three children and participating in their lives. Dan worked as a mechanic throughout his life and was very skilled in working on cars. He owned Dan's Car Care in Marion for 30 years. Always a hard worker, Dan got a little bored, so he began working for local car shops throughout retirement, including Goodyear. In his early years, he could be found driving hobby stock cars at Hawkeye Downs, going to gun shows with friends, riding motorcycles, bowling with Donna at bowling league, and playing in card clubs. He cherished spending time with his family. Dan enjoyed being outside, camping, boating, grilling dinner, gardening tomatoes and going to casinos with Donna. Dan's grandkids were a special joy. He was an impressive grandpa, attending many of the kids' events, playing games with them, and even learning to play Call of Duty on PlayStation. Dan was preceded in death by his parents; and wife, Donna, just last year. Memorials may be directed to the Clarence Volunteer Fire Department (in honor of Dan's favorite pancake breakfast made by Phil). Please share your support and memories with Dan's family on his tribute wall at www.stewartbaxter.com
under obituaries.