DANIEL K. "DAN" TAYLOR Cedar Rapids On Sunday, May 31, 2020, Dan Taylor passed away at age 62, surrounded by his family. Dan was born July 18, 1957, in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, to Richard and Dorothy (Wavra) Taylor. On April 19, 1980, he married Carla Chadima. Together they raised their two sons and daughter. He worked for 32 years as a valuable member of the former Iowa Manufacturing Co., now owned by Terex, in the sales and purchasing departments. Dan loved the Iowa Hawkeyes and all things outdoors, and found great joy in sharing those hobbies with family and friends. He spent countless seasons camping with his kids at many of Iowa's beautiful parks, creek walking at Backbone, fishing with his grandkids, hunting with lifelong friends and tallying each season's cucumber harvest on the "cuculator" that hung on the kitchen bulletin board, with a record of 670 cucumbers in 2010. Wally the Worm stories will be retold for generations, his impression of the lion from the "Wizard of Oz" never will be rivaled, and his famous Hawaiian hula dancing performance never will be forgotten. Dan's humor, integrity, dependability, strong sense of loyalty, selfless love and quiet humility will be a lasting legacy. Dan was preceded in death by his parents; his sisters, Carol and Cathy; and his granddaughter, Evelyn. He is survived by his loving wife of 40 years, Carla; his beloved children, Joe Taylor of Cedar Rapids, Peter Taylor of Marion and Sarah (Preston) Smith of Triadelphia, W.Va.; siblings, Mark (Barb) Taylor of Aurora, Colo., Tom (Deb) Taylor of Tigard, Ore., Marie Tarr of Columbia, Mo., Bob (Dayna) Taylor of Urbandale and Kevin (Kelly Boe) Taylor of Cedar Rapids; his adoring grandchildren, Brenna and Rebecca Taylor, Caleb, Sawyer and Malachi Smith; and many dear nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held at 9:30 a.m. Saturday, June 6, followed by a memorial service at 11 a.m. at Veritas Church, 509 Third St. SE, Cedar Rapids. The family would greatly enjoy reading your remembrances of Dan. Please leave them at www.iowacremation.com. Memorials may be directed to the family.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Gazette on Jun. 3, 2020.