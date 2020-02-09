|
DANIEL THOMAS CORRIGAN Cedar Rapids Daniel Thomas Corrigan, 54, of Cedar Rapids, died on Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020. At Daniel's request, there will be no funeral services. An urn will be buried at St. Joseph's cemetery. Daniel was born Feb. 22, 1965. He graduated from Kennedy high school. Daniel was an avid hunter, fisherman and loved the outdoors. He was creative, a self-taught taxidermist, loved working with his hands and crafting wood projects. He loved camping in northeast Iowa with friends and family. Daniel was dearly loved and will never be forgotten. He is survived by wife, Samantha May (Willis) Corrigan; son, Logan Corrigan; parents, Richard and Elaine Kucera Corrigan; sisters, Janet (Marlan) Poage and Jo Ann (David) Stewart; stepchildren, Ashley Hershberger, Ramond Sickles and Rachelle Sickles; five neices and nephews; and four step-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by brother, Joseph Corrigan.
Published in The Gazette on Feb. 9, 2020