DANIEL FRANCIS WADE Cedar Rapids Daniel Francis Wade, 48, of Cedar Rapids, died Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019. A Celebration of Life will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 5, at Brosh Chapel and The Avacentre in Cedar Rapids, located at 2121 Bowling St. SW. Friends may visit with the family from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 4, at Brosh Chapel and The Avacentre. Daniel was born Sept. 28, 1971, in Cedar Rapids, the son of John Francis and Patricia Kathryn (Frederickson) Wade. He attended Jefferson High School. Daniel worked at Rausch Products and in the food industry as a chef at various places in Cedar Rapids and North Liberty. He also worked at International Ingredients in Cedar Rapids and then moved to Oelwein with the company. In his spare time, he enjoyed model cars and cheering on his beloved Pittsburgh Steelers. He is survived by his children, Miranda, Kaylynn and Nikolas; siblings, Danette, Christine and Joseph Wade; nieces and nephews, Nichole, Angel and Cody; and great-nieces and nephews, Braxten, DeShawn, Cameron, Maria, Londyn and Parris. He was preceded in death by his parents. Memorials may be directed to the family. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.broshchapel.com.
Published in The Gazette on Oct. 1, 2019