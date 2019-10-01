Home

POWERED BY

Services
Brosh Chapel
2121 Bowling St SW
Cedar Rapids, IA 52404
(319)362-8837
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Brosh Chapel
2121 Bowling St SW
Cedar Rapids, IA 52404
View Map
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
10:00 AM
Brosh Chapel
2121 Bowling St SW
Cedar Rapids, IA 52404
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Daniel Wade
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Daniel Wade


1971 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Daniel Wade Obituary
DANIEL FRANCIS WADE Cedar Rapids Daniel Francis Wade, 48, of Cedar Rapids, died Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019. A Celebration of Life will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 5, at Brosh Chapel and The Avacentre in Cedar Rapids, located at 2121 Bowling St. SW. Friends may visit with the family from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 4, at Brosh Chapel and The Avacentre. Daniel was born Sept. 28, 1971, in Cedar Rapids, the son of John Francis and Patricia Kathryn (Frederickson) Wade. He attended Jefferson High School. Daniel worked at Rausch Products and in the food industry as a chef at various places in Cedar Rapids and North Liberty. He also worked at International Ingredients in Cedar Rapids and then moved to Oelwein with the company. In his spare time, he enjoyed model cars and cheering on his beloved Pittsburgh Steelers. He is survived by his children, Miranda, Kaylynn and Nikolas; siblings, Danette, Christine and Joseph Wade; nieces and nephews, Nichole, Angel and Cody; and great-nieces and nephews, Braxten, DeShawn, Cameron, Maria, Londyn and Parris. He was preceded in death by his parents. Memorials may be directed to the family. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.broshchapel.com.
Published in The Gazette on Oct. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Daniel's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now