Danny Curtis

LT. COL. (RET.) DANNY DARWIN CURTIS Hills Danny D. Curtis, 79, of Hills, Iowa, passed away peacefully Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020, after a brief illness. Visitation will be held from 9 to 11 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 28, at the Lone Tree American Legion. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday at Lone Tree American Legion. Burial will be in Lone Tree Cemetery with military rites provided by the Lone Tree American Legion Post 457. The family requests all that attend to wear a face mask because of the COVID-19 pandemic. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the Lone Tree American Legion or Wounded Warriors
Family Support in Danny's honor. Online condolences for the family may be sent to www.sandhfuneralservice.com
. Snyder and Hollenbaugh Funeral and Cremation Services is caring for Danny's family and arrangements. Danny was born July 16, 1941, in Lone Tree, Iowa, to Lloyd and Ester (Buline) Curtis. Danny married the love of his life, Judy Slaughter Curtis, in 1963, and they had one son, Clayton John Curtis. Danny earned his degree in agriculture from Iowa State University and graduated as a distinguished military graduate of the ROTC program. He also earned a master's degree from Babson University. Although Danny was born in Lone Tree, he lived in several locations including South Bend, Ind., and St. Louis, Mo. "Celebrate the past; live with purpose today," that was Danny's philosophy, and he lived it daily. Danny joined the U.S. Army in 1964, served one tour in Korea and two tours in Vietnam. He led teams to build Black Hawk helicopters, taught military science at the University of Notre Dame and had numerous other assignments throughout his service. Danny was very proud of his military career and was a highly respected and decorated officer. He received numerous commendations, including one Legion of Merit, two Distinguished Flying Crosses and three Bronze Stars. Danny is survived by his son, Clayton (Laura) Curtis of Chicago; and two grandchildren, Annmarie and Evelyn. He was preceded in death by his wife, Judy Slaughter Curtis; his mother, Ester Buline Curtis; father, Lloyd Curtis; and a sister, Nina Jean Curtis. The Curtis family would especially like to thank the Schott family for their ongoing support and making it possible for him to get back to his love of farming.