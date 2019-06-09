Home

Teahen Funeral Home and Cremation Service - Cedar Rapids
3100 F Avenue NW
Cedar Rapids, IA 52405
(319) 396-2616
Danny Fry
DANNY GENE FRY Cedar Rapids Danny Gene Fry, 60, of Cedar Rapids, died Wednesday, June 5, 2019, at his home. Services: 10 a.m. Tuesday at Teahen Funeral Home. Burial: Fairfax Cemetery. Friends can visit with the family on Tuesday after 9 a.m. Danny is survived by three sons, Daniel (Melissa) Fry of New Hope, Minn., Nicholas Fry of Cheyenne, Wyo., and Steven Werth of Anamosa; parents, Earl and Norma Fry of Cedar Rapids; granddaughter, Sheri Werth; brother, Richard Fry of Marengo; sister-in-law, Theresa Fry of Cedar Rapids; and seven nieces and nephews. Danny was preceded in death by his brother, David. Danny was born April 17, 1959, in Lancaster, Calif., the son of Earl and Norma Fry. He graduated from Kennedy High School. Danny worked at Amana Refrigeration as an assembler for many years. Danny enjoyed camping, fishing and all animals, especially dogs. Memorials may be directed to the family. Online condolences can be left at www.teahenfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Gazette on June 9, 2019
