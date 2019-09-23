|
|
DANNY "DAN" J. DAVIS West Union Danny "Dan" J. Davis, 63, of West Union, passed away at home on Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019. A Celebration of Life will be held at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 25, at Zion Lutheran Church in West Union with Pastor Adam Starrett officiating. A public visitation will be held from 3 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 24, at Zion Lutheran Church in West Union. S.K. Rogers Funeral Home in Fayette is in charge of the arrangements. Dan was born Aug. 15, 1956, at St. Luke's Hospital in Cedar Rapids, to Larry and Sally (Berg) Davis. He graduated from Kennedy High School in Cedar Rapids in 1975. He graduated from Kirkwood Community College and Hawkeye Tech with A.A. degrees. He earned his Bachelor of Science from Upper Iowa University. Dan was most recently employed by CaptivAire Systems in West Union. Dan worked as a graphic artist creating ads for Yellow Book in Cedar Rapids. He also owned and operated DDK Art Studio with his brother, Doug, and sister-in-law, Kathy. He was united in marriage to Greta Mork on May 28, 2011, at Zion Lutheran Church in West Union. The couple enjoyed spending time together, especially during their trips to South Dakota. He was an avid outdoorsmen and grill master. Dan loved his dog, Kathy, and Iowa Hawkeye football. Dan is survived by his wife, Greta of West Union; parents, Larry and Sally Davis of Hiawatha; brothers, Doug (Kathy) Davis of Hawkeye and Jeff (Pat) Davis of Hiawatha; brothers-in-law, Al (Sharon) Mork of Houston, Texas, Brian (Jeanne) Mork of Verona, Wis., Ralph (Stephanie) Mork of Madison, Wis., and John (Kimberly) Mork of Amery, Wis.; sisters-in-law, Mary (Bill) Lyster of Sutherland, Iowa, Joyce (Bill) Dunt of Rio, Wis., Joan Swan and Kim Malmgren, both of New Prague, Minn.; and several nieces, nephews and friends. He was preceded in death by his brother, Mike; and mother-in-law and father-in-law, Arlo and Betty Mork.
Published in The Gazette on Sept. 23, 2019