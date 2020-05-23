Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Danny Gibbs
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Danny L. Gibbs

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Danny L. Gibbs Obituary
DANNY L. GIBBS Waterloo Danny L. Gibbs, 62, of Waterloo, Iowa, formerly of Vinton, Iowa, died Thursday, May 14, 2020. Danny is survived by his wife, Sheryl Gibbs; brother, Tim (Theresa) Gibbs; mother, Harrissetta; sister-in-law, Carol Gibbs; and nephews. He was preceded in death by his father, John Sr., and brother, John Jr. Danny was employed by Stanley Roofing of Vinton. A memorial will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, send cards to Sheryl Gibbs, 1208 Kaplan Dr., Waterloo, IA 50702.
Published in The Gazette on May 23, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Danny's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -