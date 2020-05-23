|
DANNY L. GIBBS Waterloo Danny L. Gibbs, 62, of Waterloo, Iowa, formerly of Vinton, Iowa, died Thursday, May 14, 2020. Danny is survived by his wife, Sheryl Gibbs; brother, Tim (Theresa) Gibbs; mother, Harrissetta; sister-in-law, Carol Gibbs; and nephews. He was preceded in death by his father, John Sr., and brother, John Jr. Danny was employed by Stanley Roofing of Vinton. A memorial will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, send cards to Sheryl Gibbs, 1208 Kaplan Dr., Waterloo, IA 50702.
Published in The Gazette on May 23, 2020