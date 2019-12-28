|
DARCY (DORMAN) MUMM Cedar Rapids Darcy (Dorman) Mumm, 58, of Cedar Rapids, passed away, Wednesday, Dec. 25, 2019. Darcy was born Aug. 11, 1961, in Cedar Rapids, the daughter of Ivan and Joann (Sauer) Dorman. She graduated from Washington High School in Cedar Rapids, attended the University of New Mexico to play volleyball, and completed her education as a hairstylist at Kay Pardol's International School of Beauty in Albuquerque, N.M. Darcy worked as a hairstylist all her life starting at Mister Perfect, owning Hair, Body and Mind, and then Bubbles and Blades. She is survived by her husband, Tim; son, Colin (Alicia); granddaughter, Ava; her sisters, Debra Dorman and Dana Dorman of Cedar Rapids; in-laws, Floyd and Bev Mumm; nephews, Alex and Clay Dorman and their families of Cedar Rapids; and her husband's family and many cousins around the country. She was preceded in death by her parents, Ivan and Joann (Sauer) Dorman. We want to thank Darcy's friends who supported her to the end, and celebrate with all her classmates, clients and friends she made over the years. She will be dearly missed and was truly one of a kind! Family and friends are welcome to gather from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 29, at the Starlite Room in Cedar Rapids to share memories and laughs. Memorials may be directed to the family.
Published in The Gazette on Dec. 28, 2019