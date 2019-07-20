DARIUS JORDAN LUTSKO Iowa City Darius Jordan Lutsko was made in the image of God for His glory. Darius died before his birth, Friday, July 18, at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics. Little Darius will be remembered by his parents, David and Colleen Lutsko; his siblings, Josiah, Asher, Elias and Adah; grandparents, Dwight and Tina Lutsko and William Elser; and a host of aunts, uncles, family and friends. His sister, Theresa, and grandma, Donna Elser, preceded Darius in death. A celebration of Darius' short life will be held 7 p.m. Monday, July 22, at Parkview Church, 15 Foster Rd., in Iowa City. To share a thought or condolence with his family, please visit the funeral home website www.gayandciha.com. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to support the Fetal Diagnostics and Treatment Unit at the University of Iowa Hospital. Contributions in Darius' name can be made payable to the University of Iowa Center for Advancement, earmarked in his name, and mailed to University of Iowa Center for Advancement, P.O. Box 4550, Iowa City, IA 52244-4550. We know this short blink of lifetime never will compare to the eternity we will spend with him in heaven. We have so much to look forward to and love Darius with all our hearts. Published in The Gazette on July 20, 2019