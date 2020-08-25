1/1
Darla Zigler
DARLA ZIGLER Cedar Rapids Darla Zigler lost her long and courageous battle with cancer Aug. 21, 2020, at the age of 80. Darla is survived by her children, Holly (Damon) Meyer and Tracy (Steve) Calkins; sister, Georgann (David) Cook; grandchildren, Hallie (Mitch) LeMaster, Sydney Hanson, Grant Calkins, Cassandra Calkins and Cameron Calkins; her great-grandchildren, Elijah and Lorenzo LeMaster; extended family, Beth Metzger; and grandchildren in love, Chelsea and Brittany Kranenbuhl, Zac Berndt and Travis and Gabbie Meyer. She was preceded in death by her sister, Dixie Kelly; her husband, Keith Alan Zigler; and her significant other, Richard Dana Hagerty. A visitation will be held from 4:30 to 7 p.m. Friday at Cedar Memorial Park Chapel Stateroom. Cedar Memorial Park Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

Published in The Gazette on Aug. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
28
Visitation
04:30 - 07:00 PM
Cedar Memorial
Funeral services provided by
Cedar Memorial
4200 First Avenue NE
Cedar Rapids, IA 52402
319-393-8000
